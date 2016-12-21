Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?
CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand Sweet Destination owner Shelly Henderson shows local children how to play with some retro games and toys inside the store in downtown Reedley. The store sells old fashioned sweets and retro toys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuddlebug it's firefly
|Fri
|Firefly
|1
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|5
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|29
|Possible Corruption in Tulare County
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|6
|Tulare County Court is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Dec 10
|Zac Fancher
|33
|Pregnant woman shot dead, baby delivered
|Dec 9
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC