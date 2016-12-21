Red wagons provide happier way to transport patients around Valley Childrena s
Patient Arshveer Singh, 4, gets pulled around the hallways in a new Radio Flyer wagon by his brother Jaskaran Singh, 6, at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County. Over 100 wagons, which young patients prefer to gurneys or wheelchairs, were collected and purchased by 25 Valley clubs, the majority of them four-wheel drive clubs.
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuddlebug it's firefly
|Fri
|Firefly
|1
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|5
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|29
|Possible Corruption in Tulare County
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|6
|Tulare County Court is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Dec 10
|Zac Fancher
|33
|Pregnant woman shot dead, baby delivered
|Dec 9
|Who
|1
