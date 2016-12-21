Red wagons provide happier way to transport patients around Valley Childrena s

Patient Arshveer Singh, 4, gets pulled around the hallways in a new Radio Flyer wagon by his brother Jaskaran Singh, 6, at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County. Over 100 wagons, which young patients prefer to gurneys or wheelchairs, were collected and purchased by 25 Valley clubs, the majority of them four-wheel drive clubs.

