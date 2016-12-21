Norte o gang members indicted in homicide, other crimes
Eleven NorteA o gang members arrested in the Operation Red Sol gang sweep last year were indicted this week on 65 felony counts, and four were indicted for murder, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said Friday. Rigoberto Santamaria was shot to death Sept.
