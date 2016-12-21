Man, 20, dies of wounds suffered in Visalia shooting
A 20-year-old man died after he was repeatedly hit during a gun battle early Saturday in central Visalia, police said. About 12:15 a.m., police received reports of gunfire in the 3200 block of West Campus Avenue, near County Center Drive, Visalia police said.
