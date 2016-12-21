He deep-pit roasts dozens of turkeys for a rescue mission, then a disappears like Batmana
There are 2 comments on the The Fresno Bee story from Saturday Dec 24, titled He deep-pit roasts dozens of turkeys for a rescue mission, then a disappears like Batmana. In it, The Fresno Bee reports that:
Visalia Rescue Mission volunteer Charlie Bakker, a dairy owner who deep-pit cooks 100 turkeys every Christmas for the rescue mission, stands in the bigger of two deep pits on his property Dec. 12 in Visalia. Bakker is a 2016 Fresno Bee Face of Christmas.
#1 Monday Dec 26
Nothing like an elite letting the last of his urine drop into the mouths of poor people instead of into his toilet. What a paragon of virtue this guy is. I'll bet his Christmas activities never go unmentioned all the year around.
Is it that the poor are too expensive?
No.
The rich are too expensive.
My name is Who. Every community has at least one Rotary Club, and it is THOSE people that are too expensive.
#2 Monday Dec 26
This country is two small steps away from violent revolution, and then I'll bet the farmers had wished they'd done more to help their country than deep-pit a few turkeys every year.
Fucking momos.
Please refrain from commenting on the profane and offensive distribution of wealth in this country.
Be polite! Anti-establishment posts may be removed by the moderator.
