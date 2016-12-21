Cold snap appears to help citrus fruit, not hurt it
Temperatures ranged from the high 20s to low 30s from Friday through Sunday nights, Citrus Mutual said, “which is ideal for most citrus varieties at this point in the season.” Citrus grower Joe Russell, who farms north of Visalia, said it will be 10 days to two weeks before he knows the extent of any damage. He used wind machines to beat the freeze.
