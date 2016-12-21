California husband, wife arrested in 2nd wife disappearance
In this undated photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff's Department is Francisco Valdivia. Valdivia, a central California man who was married to two women at the same time has been arrested on suspicion of killing one of them, and his other wife has been arrested in the case, authorities said Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuddlebug it's firefly
|Fri
|Firefly
|1
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|5
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|29
|Possible Corruption in Tulare County
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|6
|Tulare County Court is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Dec 10
|Zac Fancher
|33
|Pregnant woman shot dead, baby delivered
|Dec 9
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC