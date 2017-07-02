Virginia Beach Uber driver reacts after other driver assaulted
Kimberly Green has driven for the ridesharing service for the past three years in Hampton Roads. She says she found out about an attack of another local driver on Saturday through social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|JRB
|1,553,108
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|52 min
|Ed Norton
|63,894
|Waterman? (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|Generations of Wa...
|64
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Me-n-yo-mama
|857
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Jun 30
|Dr Jim
|2
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC