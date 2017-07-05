Virginia Beach Democrat announces run for Congress
A Kempsville man has announced he is running for Congress in Virginia's second district. The seat is currently held by Rep. Scott Taylor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
