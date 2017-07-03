Virginia Beach Chuck E. Cheese's offers Sensory Sensitive Sundays for kids with autism
Chuck E. Cheese's has partnered with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to bring Sensory Sensitive Sundays to their location on 2699 Lishelle Place. The sensory-sensitive events gives kids with autism and similar disorders the chance to enjoy games, pizza and prizes in a calm environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,553,496
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|63,897
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|ASLPRO57
|275
|Waterman? (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Generations of Wa...
|64
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Me-n-yo-mama
|857
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Jun 30
|Dr Jim
|2
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC