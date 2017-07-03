Virginia Beach Chuck E. Cheese's offe...

Virginia Beach Chuck E. Cheese's offers Sensory Sensitive Sundays for kids with autism

Chuck E. Cheese's has partnered with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to bring Sensory Sensitive Sundays to their location on 2699 Lishelle Place. The sensory-sensitive events gives kids with autism and similar disorders the chance to enjoy games, pizza and prizes in a calm environment.

