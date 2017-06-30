Virginia-Beach 4 mins ago 8:05 p.m.Person accused of attempted assault at TCC in Va. Beach arraigned
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. A person whom police said was connected to an attempted assault at Tidewater Community College's Virginia Beach campus appeared in court Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,554,380
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Too Funny
|63,905
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|13 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|97
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|280
|Property owners now liable for nuisance violations (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|3
|coming to the beach in sept
|Wed
|fuel
|1
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Jun 30
|Dr Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC