Trial begins for Uber driver accused of raping passenger
Wednesday is the first day of trial for an Uber driver accused of raping a female passenger in Virginia Beach back in March. A high school student claims Sewanou Yoro used physical force to assault and rape her after she requested a ride from her boyfriend's house.
