Trial begins for Uber driver accused ...

Trial begins for Uber driver accused of raping passenger

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Wednesday is the first day of trial for an Uber driver accused of raping a female passenger in Virginia Beach back in March. A high school student claims Sewanou Yoro used physical force to assault and rape her after she requested a ride from her boyfriend's house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,554,145
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 7 min Jim Bob Washington 280
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) 14 min Jim Bob Washington 28
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 63,904
News Property owners now liable for nuisance violations (Jul '09) 12 hr Martin garey 3
coming to the beach in sept 13 hr fuel 1
Waterman? (Feb '08) Mon Generations of Wa... 64
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,967 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC