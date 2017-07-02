RDU missing worker found safe in Virginia Beach
Raleigh-Durham International Airport released the following statement, "Late last night, the Airport Authority Police Department was notified that Allison Cope was found alive in Virginia Beach, Va., by the Virginia Beach Police Department. We have no additional details at this time."
