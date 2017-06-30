Petersburg to get new police chief am...

Petersburg to get new police chief amid turnaround effort

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A veteran law enforcement officer is set to be sworn in as the new police chief in Petersburg as the city strains to overcome a financial crisis that led to the firing or resignation of a number of its top leaders. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 58-year-old Kenneth Miller will be sworn in Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,554,683
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 1 hr Sheriff Taylor 106
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Too Funny 63,904
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 21 hr Jim Bob Washington 280
News Property owners now liable for nuisance violations (Jul '09) Wed Martin garey 3
coming to the beach in sept Wed fuel 1
Male Rottweiler Looking for Female Jun 30 Dr Jim 2
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC