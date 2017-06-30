Petersburg to get new police chief amid turnaround effort
A veteran law enforcement officer is set to be sworn in as the new police chief in Petersburg as the city strains to overcome a financial crisis that led to the firing or resignation of a number of its top leaders. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 58-year-old Kenneth Miller will be sworn in Friday afternoon.
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,554,683
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Sheriff Taylor
|106
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Too Funny
|63,904
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|21 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|280
|Property owners now liable for nuisance violations (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|3
|coming to the beach in sept
|Wed
|fuel
|1
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Jun 30
|Dr Jim
|2
