New state historical marker to be dedicated in Virginia Beach
A state historical marker honoring Col. John Thorowgood Jr., who was elected to Virginia's Convention of 1776 and led Princess Anne County's militia during the Revolutionary War, will be dedicated in Virginia Beach on Friday.
