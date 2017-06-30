Missing RDU employee told police she ...

Missing RDU employee told police she was 'stressed out,' needed to get away from problems

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Virginia Beach police found 24-year-old Allison Cope in a parking garage around 11:30 p.m. on July 1 . Cope initially told officers that she had no money and was waiting for her family to pick her up, according to the incident report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 34 min RoxLo 1,554,239
I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08) 4 hr Jim Bob Washington 97
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 4 hr Jim Bob Washington 280
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) 4 hr Jim Bob Washington 28
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Into The Night 63,904
News Property owners now liable for nuisance violations (Jul '09) 17 hr Martin garey 3
coming to the beach in sept 17 hr fuel 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,262 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC