Majority of charges dropped against man charged in Virginia Beach armed home invasion
Rashawn Stanley walked into a Virginia Beach courtroom in handcuffs and a jumpsuit Wednesday morning, but his attorney says he will be going back home this evening. "I consider this a win he had four very serious charges, one had a mandatory three years in penitently the other was a life offense and he is found not guilty on those charges so definitely a win," explained Eric Korslund, Stanley's Attorney.
