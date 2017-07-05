Majority of charges dropped against m...

Majority of charges dropped against man charged in Virginia Beach armed home invasion

Rashawn Stanley walked into a Virginia Beach courtroom in handcuffs and a jumpsuit Wednesday morning, but his attorney says he will be going back home this evening. "I consider this a win he had four very serious charges, one had a mandatory three years in penitently the other was a life offense and he is found not guilty on those charges so definitely a win," explained Eric Korslund, Stanley's Attorney.

