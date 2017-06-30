Kroger files lawsuit against Lidl accusing German chain of copying its private label look

Grocery giant Kroger is accusing new-to-the-U.S. grocery chain Lidl US of copying the logo of Kroger's "Private Selection" store brand. In a lawsuit filed June 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, Kroger maintains that Lidl's "Preferred Selection" store brand is similar in look and design to Kroger's "Private Selection" label used for about 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.