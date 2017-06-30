From the Archives: Fourth of July in ...

From the Archives: Fourth of July in Fredericksburg through the years

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Decades worth of photographs taken at area July 4th celebrations prove that here, the holiday is also time to celebrate community, healthy competition and the great outdoors. Fireworks cascade over a jam-packed Park & Shop shopping center in Fredericksburg on the eve of the Fourth in 1964.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Grey Ghost 1,553,712
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Donald D 63,899
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) 6 hr Jim Bob Washington 26
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 6 hr Jim Bob Washington 279
Waterman? (Feb '08) Mon Generations of Wa... 64
Male Rottweiler Looking for Female Jun 30 Dr Jim 2
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC