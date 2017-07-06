Audience: Baila Fuzion Dance
Our studio audience today was from Baila Fuzion Dance Studio in Virginia Beach and they were here to tell us about their Summer Dance Camp at the Sandler Center for Seniors, and how you can get a spot in the upcoming session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|TrumpsBuffoons
|1,558,869
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Karl Marx
|63,919
|No trial for man accused in Pierce's Pitt Bar-B... (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|14
|vacation ideas
|Tue
|virginia
|1
|Hey...where do the hookers hang out in hampton ... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Sumdum ho
|14
|Va. task force on drywall problem appointed - wtvr (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|2
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Jul 9
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC