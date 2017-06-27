Z104'S Summer Shaggfest 2017

Z104's Summer Shaggfest is back! Don't miss Fetty Wap, A$AP Ferg, Aaron Carter, Amine, Ashanti and Kyle performing live! Shaggfest is an annual music festival held at The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach and this year- it'll be better than ever! Featuring Hip-Hop and Pop acts, Z104's Summer Shaggfest will bring together national and established artists with local performers to create one unbelievable experience! Don't miss it, Saturday July 1st!

