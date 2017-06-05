Woman charged with animal cruelty after her dog found dead, emaciated in kennel
A 21-year-old Virginia Beach woman was charged with animal cruelty after an emaciated and deceased dog was found dead inside her apartment on Sunday. Police say they were called on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. about the deceased dog being found in the apartment in the 1800 block of Colonial Arms Circle.
