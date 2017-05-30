Woman, 91, dies after being mauled by recently adopted dog
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 91-year old woman died Thursday after a dog adopted hours earlier bit, latched on and started shaking his head during a nearly five-minute rampage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Teaman
|1,538,426
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10)
|22 hr
|maddie42415
|2
|Thinking about moving to VA Beach
|23 hr
|Edefaria
|1
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|May 30
|Found you
|4
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|May 29
|mav52
|102
|Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp...
|May 29
|Hillary Clinton v...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC