What families should know before lett...

What families should know before letting their children splash in the backyard pool

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Pool Scouts Service in Virginia Beach shared information to help people keep their backyard pools safe before letting kids splash in. "A child is more apt to probably panic when they get into a situation where they're not comfortable," said Director of Operations, Chris Bushey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Susanm 1,541,905
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Arnold 63,727
Officers Work 84 Hours Thu Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jun 6 kteka001 129
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 6 badsanta356 103
Pit Bulls are so sweet Jun 5 Retardo Macaroni 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,644,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC