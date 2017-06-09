What families should know before letting their children splash in the backyard pool
The Pool Scouts Service in Virginia Beach shared information to help people keep their backyard pools safe before letting kids splash in. "A child is more apt to probably panic when they get into a situation where they're not comfortable," said Director of Operations, Chris Bushey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|1,541,905
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Arnold
|63,727
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Thu
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jun 6
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Jun 6
|kteka001
|129
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Jun 6
|badsanta356
|103
|Pit Bulls are so sweet
|Jun 5
|Retardo Macaroni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC