Virginia man is accused of killing his girlfriend in Arizona
Authorities in Arizona say a Virginia man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. Police say Peters and 60-year-old Katherine Linda Linker of Virginia Beach and Linker's daughter recently moved into a home in Buckeye, west of Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,550,213
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Gorebal Warming Inc
|63,860
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|19 hr
|Aimee Hagen
|105
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|23 hr
|Avalon Arsenal
|44
|The after prison show
|Mon
|Number1fan
|1
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 24
|Bat
|858
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Jun 20
|Cody
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC