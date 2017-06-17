Virginia Beach's "God Body Squad" for...

Virginia Beach's "God Body Squad" forges faith, fitness, and fun

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

There are more ways to relax on the beach than laying out. Although it might seem strenuous to others, the "God Body Squad", a local fitness group calls their oceanfront workouts "bar therapy".

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Cheech the Conser... 1,545,438
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,773
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) 1 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 5
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 2 hr Me-n-yo-mama 855
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Fri Shut Up 272
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 13 Dan gMe 104
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Jun 11 Fireflight895645 25
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Virginia Beach County was issued at June 17 at 4:29PM EDT

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC