Virginia Beach's "God Body Squad" forges faith, fitness, and fun
There are more ways to relax on the beach than laying out. Although it might seem strenuous to others, the "God Body Squad", a local fitness group calls their oceanfront workouts "bar therapy".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,545,438
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,773
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|1 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Me-n-yo-mama
|855
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Shut Up
|272
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Jun 13
|Dan gMe
|104
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Jun 11
|Fireflight895645
|25
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC