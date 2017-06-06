Virginia Beach student wins a $20K sc...

Virginia Beach student wins a $20K scholarship

The H&R Block Budget Challenge is a free program that helps students master real-world budgeting and personal finance skills. This school year nearly 180,000 students participated in the program throughout all 50 states, and Barefoot was one of five students nationwide selected for this scholarship for the spring 2017 semester, H&R Block said.

