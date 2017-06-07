Virginia Beach SPCA Wildlife Rehabili...

Virginia Beach SPCA Wildlife Rehabilitator Permit reinstated after eagle's death

The permit was suspended after the facility failed to properly comply with the permit's conditions, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Staff at the Virginia Beach SPCA said they were forced to euthanize Camellia, a 7-year-old bald eagle, because his injuries were so severe.

