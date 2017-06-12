Virginia Beach Public School Class of 2017 offered over $87M in scholarship
Graduating seniors at Virginia Beach City Public Schools have been offered a record amount of $87,487,335 in scholarships and have accepted $58,045,518 so far. It's the highest scholarship amount of any VBCPS graduating class, exceeding amounts offered to the Class of 2017 by $10.6 million and amounts accepted by $8.2 million.
