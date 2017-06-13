Virginia Beach Police officer shot while serving search warrant; Suspect barricaded inside home
Virginia Beach Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting incident in the 300 block of Louisa Avenue, in the Oceana Gardens neighborhood. A police officer was shot just before 6:30 a.m. while attempting to serve a search warrant at a home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,543,324
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|47 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,755
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Alonzo Libby
|853
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Jun 8
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jun 6
|Sheilah
|20
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC