Virginia Beach Police officer shot while serving search warrant; Suspect barricaded inside home

Virginia Beach Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting incident in the 300 block of Louisa Avenue, in the Oceana Gardens neighborhood. A police officer was shot just before 6:30 a.m. while attempting to serve a search warrant at a home.

