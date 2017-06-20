Virginia Beach neighborhood sees rash of home break-ins
A local neighborhood is on edge after neighbors say they've seen a rash of home and car break-ins that began roughly two weeks ago. Neighbors in the Cypress Point North neighborhood off Diamond Springs Road say some are coming home to shattered back doors and thousands of dollars worth of items stolen.
