Virginia Beach names interim fire chief
Chief Hutcheson held several positions with the fire department over his career, including Public Information Officer, District Chief, and Operations Deputy Chief. The interim fire chief has represented the Virginia Beach Fire Department in many large scale events such as the Oklahoma Federal Building Bombing, and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.
