Virginia Beach names interim fire chief

Virginia Beach names interim fire chief

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Chief Hutcheson held several positions with the fire department over his career, including Public Information Officer, District Chief, and Operations Deputy Chief. The interim fire chief has represented the Virginia Beach Fire Department in many large scale events such as the Oklahoma Federal Building Bombing, and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 49 min Reality Check 1,541,470
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
Officers Work 84 Hours 11 hr Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Tue Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jun 6 kteka001 129
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 6 badsanta356 103
Pit Bulls are so sweet Jun 5 Retardo Macaroni 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC