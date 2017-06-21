Virginia Beach mom attacked on Valentine's Day was poisoned with cyanide
A friend of the Tran family said the Ellie Tran's parents were notified cyanide was the poison that killed their daughter after the Valentine's Day attack. The friend told News 3's Kim Cung, a Vietnamese interpreter called Tran's Mom, Oanh Le, to say cyanide was what poisoned Tran to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,547,462
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|29 min
|Alternate News Ag...
|63,835
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Tue
|Cody
|1
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 18
|Jerry Halliday
|857
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Jun 17
|Cristina
|273
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC