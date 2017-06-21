Virginia Beach mom attacked on Valent...

Virginia Beach mom attacked on Valentine's Day was poisoned with cyanide

13 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A friend of the Tran family said the Ellie Tran's parents were notified cyanide was the poison that killed their daughter after the Valentine's Day attack. The friend told News 3's Kim Cung, a Vietnamese interpreter called Tran's Mom, Oanh Le, to say cyanide was what poisoned Tran to death.

