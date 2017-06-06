Virginia Beach man sentenced to serve 15 years for sexual abuse of child
Stephen Kent Brooks, 61, will serve 15 years in prison for object sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under age 13 and two counts of indecent liberties. According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the sentence was above the high-end of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines recommendation.
