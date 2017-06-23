Virginia Beach man pleads guilty for failing to pay over $1 million in payroll taxes
A 61-year-old Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Friday for failing to pay nearly $1 million in payroll taxes to the IRS. Court documents say Michael Popina was the president and owner of Chesapeake Coatings & Decks, Inc., a painting and sandblasting company that was hired primarily by government contractors and marine businesses.
