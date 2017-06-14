Virginia Beach high school senior killed in shooting to be honored at graduation
A Kempsville High School senior, killed in a shooting back in January, will be honored at today's high school graduation. Back on January 14, just before 10 p.m., Griffin walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound and died shortly after.
