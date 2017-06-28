Virginia Beach Fire Department demons...

Virginia Beach Fire Department demonstration to show dangers of fireworks

13 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Virginia Beach Fire Department will show the community the dangers of fireworks at their Fireworks Risk Demonstration at the fire training center on Wednesday. According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, consumer fireworks are illegal in Hampton Roads.

