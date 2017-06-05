Virginia Beach: Exploring America's T...

Virginia Beach: Exploring America's True Navy Town

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Visiting the Military Aviation Museum, Naval Air Station Oceana and more in this coastal city where jets are taking off every day More than 60,000 military veterans live in Virginia Beach. That's a big number: Other similarly sized cities - Atlanta, Long Beach, Raleigh - have roughly a third that many former military members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Well Well 1,540,065
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr obama muslim 63,705
Pit Bulls are so sweet 14 hr Retardo Macaroni 1
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sat JAN 850
News Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10) Jun 1 maddie42415 2
Thinking about moving to VA Beach Jun 1 Edefaria 1
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) May 30 Found you 4
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC