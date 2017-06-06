Virginia Beach council has first look...

Virginia Beach council has first look at Armada Hoffler proposal to move City Hall to Town Center

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The city says the aging building is too small and experiencing a number of problems, including asbestos, and needs to be completely renovated or rebuilt. The agreement includes a land swap that would place a new City Hall on the site of the current Regal Cinemas location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Realtime 1,540,523
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Into The Night 63,708
Alexander Park (Aug '10) 10 hr Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 13 hr kteka001 129
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 19 hr badsanta356 103
Pit Bulls are so sweet Mon Retardo Macaroni 1
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 3 JAN 850
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC