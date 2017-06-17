Virginia Beach among most improved la...

Virginia Beach among most improved large cities for energy efficiency

Saturday

The City of Virginia Beach has moved ahead of 10 other large cities on the energy efficiency scorecard, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy . The scorecard takes local government operations, community-wide initiatives, building policies, energy and water utilities and transportation polices into account and combines them into one score.

