Virginia-Beach 21 mins ago 6:59 a.m.Rehabbed sea turtles to be set free today

On Thursday morning, a group of sea turtles will be released at the Oceanfront, after being rehabilitated at the Virginia Aquarium. Their names are Llama, Max, Chartreuse, and Sea Foam Green.

