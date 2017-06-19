Virginia-Beach 21 mins ago 6:59 a.m.Rehabbed sea turtles to be set free today
On Thursday morning, a group of sea turtles will be released at the Oceanfront, after being rehabilitated at the Virginia Aquarium. Their names are Llama, Max, Chartreuse, and Sea Foam Green.
