Virginia-Beach 19 mins ago 9:28 p.m.VIDEO: Cottonmouth moccasin seen swimming in Back Bay waters
Video of a local snake that surfaced on YouTube might make you think twice before ever approaching one of the slithery creatures in the wild. You can tell the venomous snake isn't one to be played around with after you see it open its mouth wide as a warning at the camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|USAsince1680
|1,540,809
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Squidy
|63,709
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|kteka001
|129
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Tue
|badsanta356
|103
|Pit Bulls are so sweet
|Mon
|Retardo Macaroni
|1
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 3
|JAN
|850
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC