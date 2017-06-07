Veterans care center named for two Vi...

Veterans care center named for two Virginia heroes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

At the ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, he also revealed the name of a new Hampton Roads Veteran Care Center. The 128-bed Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center will be located in Virginia Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min OBAMANATION 1,541,640
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 18 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
Officers Work 84 Hours 20 hr Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Tue Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jun 6 kteka001 129
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 6 badsanta356 103
Pit Bulls are so sweet Jun 5 Retardo Macaroni 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Virginia Beach County was issued at June 09 at 9:43AM EDT

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC