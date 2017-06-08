Va. Beach man says foxes are breeding in neighbora s unkempt yard
A Virginia Beach man reached out to 10 On Your Side for help, claiming foxes are populating his residential neighborhood and posing a threat to pets and people. Herbert told 10 On Your Side a neighbor on North Lakeside Drive has had an unkempt backyard for years, creating a breeding ground for foxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|No Surprize
|1,541,786
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,726
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Thu
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Jun 6
|kteka001
|129
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Jun 6
|badsanta356
|103
|Pit Bulls are so sweet
|Jun 5
|Retardo Macaroni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC