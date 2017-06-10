Two arrested at anti-Sharia law prote...

Two arrested at anti-Sharia law protest in Virginia Beach

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The protest start at Mt. Trashmore around 3 p.m. and, according to police, was largely a 'quiet display of individuals expressing their First Amendment rights'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,542,423
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 25 min Bongo 63,741
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) 1 hr Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 3 hr Haaaaaaa 18
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 22 hr Me-n-yo-mama 852
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 8 Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,676,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC