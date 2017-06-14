Trial scheduled to begin for Va. Beac...

Trial scheduled to begin for Va. Beach man charged with sex crime

14 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

A Virginia Beach man accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a church group is expected to stand trial Wednesday. A grand jury indicted Jeffrey Bondi in January for an alleged 2001 incident involving a then 18-year-old member of Bondi's church youth group.

