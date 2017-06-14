Trial scheduled to begin for Va. Beach man charged with sex crime
A Virginia Beach man accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a church group is expected to stand trial Wednesday. A grand jury indicted Jeffrey Bondi in January for an alleged 2001 incident involving a then 18-year-old member of Bondi's church youth group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|JCPete
|1,544,488
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|WACKO
|63,768
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|22 hr
|Dan gMe
|104
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 11
|Alonzo Libby
|853
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Jun 11
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Jun 8
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC