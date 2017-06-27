Travis Walla s Shaping Sound Dance Co...

Travis Walla s Shaping Sound Dance Company brings tragic love story to L.A.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Contemporary dance company Shaping Sound is exploring that question in its newest show, “After the Curtain,” an “eclectic mash-up” of art forms. “It has the drama of an opera, the story line of a ballet and the visual magic of Cirque du Soleil,” says Travis Wall, the 29-year-old “So You Think You Can Dance” 2015 Emmy Award-winning choreographer and artistic director of the Shaping Sound Dance Company .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Cheech the Conser... 1,549,691
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 2 hr Avalon Arsenal 44
The after prison show 21 hr Number1fan 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 24 Bat 858
Male Rottweiler Looking for Female Jun 20 Cody 1
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,274 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC