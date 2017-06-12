Traffic 34 mins ago 3:33 p.m.Motorcycle involved in serious crash in Virginia Beach
Police say the accident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of S. Plaza Trail. The motocycle was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Yeah
|1,545,609
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Willie Washington
|856
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,780
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|Cristina
|273
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Sandra Woodhouse
|96
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|20 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC