Three arrested in connection to carjacking in Virginia Beach Food Lion parking lot

10 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Three people have been arrested in connection to a carjacking that occurred Tuesday in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 748 Independence Boulevard. Virginia Beach Police say the victim reported he was approached at gunpoint and his vehicle was stolen.

