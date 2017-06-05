The state is using $3.4 million to test rape kits.
Attorney General Mark Herring announced on Thursday that an additional 1,247 untested rape kits collected between 2014 and 2016 will be tested. to completely eliminate Virginia's backlog of untested rape kits working in conjunction with local law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science ," according to a press release sent by Attorney General Herring's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,541,501
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,723
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|16 hr
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Jun 6
|kteka001
|129
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Jun 6
|badsanta356
|103
|Pit Bulls are so sweet
|Jun 5
|Retardo Macaroni
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC