The state is using $3.4 million to te...

The state is using $3.4 million to test rape kits.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

Attorney General Mark Herring announced on Thursday that an additional 1,247 untested rape kits collected between 2014 and 2016 will be tested. to completely eliminate Virginia's backlog of untested rape kits working in conjunction with local law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science ," according to a press release sent by Attorney General Herring's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,541,501
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,723
Officers Work 84 Hours 16 hr Officers Work 84 ... 1
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Tue Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jun 6 kteka001 129
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Jun 6 badsanta356 103
Pit Bulls are so sweet Jun 5 Retardo Macaroni 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Dakota
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC